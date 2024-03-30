'I keep going on bad first dates. So I asked an expert for help.'

If you're anything like me, you've probably read all the dating tips.

You know politics and religion do not make for polite dinner conversation. You're aware that exes are a no-go. Don't over-drink. Don't underdress. Be smart but not cocky. Be witty but not cruel. Mysterious but certainly not evasive.

I could write a list that goes on for days.

The point is that I've been learning all the rules since... forever. I'm the oldest of one too many sisters, but the youngest girl in a looong line of female cousins who have sung the songs and danced the dances — all while I was still in pull-ups.

So I thought I was prepared when I started dating seriously a few years ago. I'd done so much research. Watched so many movies. Asked for all the advice.

But dear reader, I was not prepared. At all.

Sure, I've had some good dates — great dates, even. There have been more than a few that have led to second and third dates. But this story isn't about how to land a partner (which I'm also unsure about, FYI) — it's about actually enjoying our lives while we're on these dates.