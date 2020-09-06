SEX DIARIES: 'I thought I wasn't into anal. Then he put his finger in my bum.'

Mamamia’s Sex Diaries gives you a pervy glimpse into the sex lives of real women. From one-night stands, to threesomes, to kinky role play - these diaries are searingly honest and no topic is off limits. To share your Sex Diary, email [email protected] with ‘Sex Diary’ in the subject line.

From the beach at midnight to the back of his truck, at the drive-in movies or on his workshop floor, Rob’s sense of adventure wasn’t limited to the four walls of his bedroom, and he never forgot the condoms on a Sunday hike.

The scars around my knees and those down my shins are a roadmap of our sexual history (just please stop asking me how I got them, Mum).

At six foot three with a smile that could reel in any girl on the dancefloor, I was putty in his hands, those big, all encompassing, exploratory hands that knew exactly where to touch me. Grabbing at my chest, running down my back, gripping my waist or filling me up, those rough hands could get me off in so many ways.

The night they handed me a gin and tonic we were sitting on the tray of Rob’s ute, watching the sunset over the Indian Ocean at a deserted beach along WA’s Coral Coast. Pulling my face into his, he kissed me deeply, full of wanting and tongue.

I rose up, scrambling to my knees, and swung my left leg over his, sitting down onto his lap as his hands found my body. Sliding his fingers under my skirt, I pulled the hoodie over my head, leaving just two tiny triangles of my pink bikini to hide my modesty. Reaching around, he tugged at the strings, and they came away, falling into the sand.

Exposed, and with a rush of adrenaline that only comes from doing it where you shouldn’t, his mouth caught my nipple as I arched my back towards the sinking sun, hands pulling at his hair for more. With one hand on my waist, he unzipped and sprung forward, as I let my skirt drop to the floor.