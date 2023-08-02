Wildfires are still raging across Europe. What does this mean for Aussie travellers?

It’s been weeks since wildfires erupted across some of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, but still flames are burning.

In almost a dozen countries, authorities have been battling raging fires, the evacuation of tens of thousands, and the deaths of 34 people.

“This era of global warming has ended,” the chief of the United Nations, António Guterres said last week. “The era of global boiling has arrived.”

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning.”

But in the face of this devastating news, and sickening situation overseas, what does this mean for the horde of Aussie travellers who are preparing to head off on a Euro summer — or the tourists who are already there?

Watch: Celeste Barber's mother-in-law on the devastating bushfire crisis.



Video via Celeste Barber.

Where are the fires in Europe?

Countries in the Mediterranean, including Croatia, Portugal, Greece, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Tunisia and Algeria, are among the worst affected by the fires which have forced tens of thousands of people — both locals and tourists — to be evacuated.

In Greece alone, more than 667 fires had broken out by the end of July, with blazes on Rhodes, Corfu and Evira. While authorities have pointed to July being the hottest month on earth on record, tragically the Greek government said the majority of the fires were ignited by “human hand”, either by “criminal negligence or intent.”

The extreme heatwave has brought temperatures as high as 47.5 degrees celsius to the Italian island of Sicily, fuelling blazes and forcing the temporary closure of Palermo Airport last week, while in Algeria 34 people lost their lives in deadly fires that have been described as walls of flames.