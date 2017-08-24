Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Victorian MP Fiona Richardson dies one day after sharing new battle with cancer.

.@FRichardsonMP praised as a warrior in the battle against domestic violencehttps://t.co/x5Qxt0mJkF pic.twitter.com/gxHpqvLEju — ABC News Melbourne (@abcnewsMelb) August 23, 2017

Victoria’s Minister for Women Fiona Richardson has died a day after revealing her renewed battle with cancer.

The 50-year-old, who was also Australia’s first minister for the prevention of family violence, only announced on Tuesday that she had been diagnosed with multiple tumours. She had also fought breast cancer in 2013.

Her family said on Wednesday evening the wife and mother-of-two had been an “unwavering advocate” for family violence survivors.

“Fiona had unfinished business,” they said in a statement. “She wanted violence in the home to stop and she knew for that to happen it would take dedication and leadership over the course of a generation.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Ms Richardson “knew no fear”, “tolerated no prejudice” and “fought until the very end”.

2. Wrong maths class taught to NSW students ahead of HSC exams.