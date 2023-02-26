Fiona Falkiner was in Peru when she first fell in love with a woman. Then she was 'outed' by paparazzi.

Fiona Falkiner never imagined she would marry a woman.

The model, TV presenter and mum-of-two recently wed Hayley Willis, co-host of Mamamia's Here If You Need podcast.

For Fiona, she had never imagined this is what her life would look like. But after a life-changing experience in Peru, Fiona had a realisation about her sexuality.

Fiona knows what it's like to be hounded by paparazzi - just take the time she was photographed without her consent on a remote beach, where she was sunbathing topless. Those photos were then published without her consent.

"It took me days to recover. I was in bed for days crying," Fiona recalled on No Filter.

But this wasn't her first traumatic encounter with paparazzi.

In 2017, Fiona went off on a six-week holiday across South America with her friends, many of whom are gay. Fiona started getting "butterflies" with one of the women.