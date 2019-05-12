"I feel I was very, VERY lucky." Fiona Falkiner on the moment she came out to her parents.

Former Biggest Loser contestant and host Fiona Falkiner has shared for the first time how she came out to her parents as a lesbian in her thirties.

In a column shared on Mother’s Day, the model and TV presenter spoke candidly about the conversations she had with family and close friends about her sexuality – specifically, the phone call she had with her dad about bringing a woman home to meet her family.

“In terms of coming out stories, I feel I was very, VERY lucky. To put it in context I am 36-years-old and I had only ever taken two guys home to meet Mum and Dad so they were always a bit worried about me and my love life,” the body positive model wrote for News.com.au on Sunday.

Falkiner, who Australia first met as a contestant on the first season of The Biggest Loser in 2006, said she first realised she might be attracted to women after connecting with a woman while travelling in South America with a group of friends.

Upon returning home to Sydney and keeping their relationship “pretty low key” for four months, Falkiner said she came out to a group of close friends, and then, her parents.