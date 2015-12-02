"I still had the same old insecurities." Fiona Falkiner sought counselling after The Biggest Loser.

Image: Getty

As a former contestant herself, TBL: Families host Fiona Falkiner knows the challenges don’t end when the show does.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Falkiner said she sought professional help after realising her weight loss didn’t magically solve all her problems.

“The problem was that I thought that if I lost weight my life would be perfect. It was on the outside but on the inside I still had the same old insecurities. My body had changed but my mind hadn’t. I actually had some counselling to deal with it,” she recalled.

This followed years of being bullying and tormented for her weight, something the current Biggest Loser contestants can relate to.

“When I saw the anger of some of the contestants on the show this year who were lashing out at the trainers and at each other, I could relate to that. I felt like that when I was on The Biggest Loser as a size 20 some 10 years ago,” she said.

