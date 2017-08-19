Two people have died and at least six are injured after a 'stabbing attack' in a Finnish city.

A man with a knife has killed two people and wounded at least six in a stabbing rampage in a market square in the Finnish city of Turku.

Police shot the suspected attacker in the leg and arrested him on Friday. They said they had yet to establish the identity of the man who appeared to be of foreign origin, or his motive.

NEW: Finland police shoot man who stabs 8 people in Turku; 2 dead https://t.co/Vr66gD0rEj pic.twitter.com/qjhGOitVVB — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 18, 2017

They warned people to stay away from the city and reinforced security nationwide, with increased patrols and more surveillance, in case more people were involved. People were allowed to return to the city centre a few hours later.

“At this stage, there is only one suspect and we are investigating whether there are more people involved … but it looks likely (he was alone),” said Markus Laine from the National Bureau of Investigation.

“At this stage, we do not investigate this (as a terrorism attack) but the possibility has not been ruled out,” he told a news conference.

Interior Minister Paula Risikko said: “We have not been able to confirm the person’s identity… we have been in contact with the immigration service as the person looks like a foreigner.”