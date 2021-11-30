ROADTEST: 3 women, from B to D cup, try the same lingerie brand.

This is a safe space and I have a confession to make. I only really update my bra collection when the situation is dire.

I'm talking... years in between restocks. And now that I say that out loud, “collection” is a strong word.

I basically wear the same bra for 5 years, until I clock one day that it's no longer doing its job or looking good, so I update it.

Now because I’ve been wearing said bra almost every day, it’s kind of moulded to my body? And even saying this, I can hear that's just not it. The thought of finding a new perfect bra to commit to, frankly, gets me overwhelmed, particularly trying to find one that’s comfortable, sexy and fits like it was made to me (without "moulding" ever having to be a thing). So it’s… a challenge.

So here we are again: I desperately need a new bra. What makes this task more tricky is we’re about to go into summer where our sleeves get shorter, and backless dresses and racerback singlets are in our wardrobes waiting for their next debut.

That’s when I discovered Fine Lines Lingerie – and honestly, I dare you to find a style of bra they don’t do, as they’ve literally thought of everything.

They’re committed to comfort and ensuring every woman finds their right fit. They want us to say goodbye to wires poking at odd angles and straps digging in, as Fine Lines have expert designers on the job to ensure that's VERY much a thing of the past.

Myer offer complimentary Fine Lines fittings in-store too, so gone are the days of trying on a million sizes, and still not knowing what indicators of the perfect fit are even the right ones. As a person who avoids the mental load of bra shopping for years at a time, this is music to my ears.

To put Fine Lines' fit and quality to the test, I enlisted the help of two more gals to try out some staples, including some from their Underline collection.

Here's exactly what we thought.

Maddie, 12C

I hold the firm belief that every woman needs (yes, needs) a good strapless bra. I like my strapless bras like my besties: strong, dependable and comfortable.

Enter, Fine Lines stage left. I feel like I could run a marathon in this Refined 6-Way Low Cut Strapless Bra, and feel supported and confident my 12C cargo will remain where they should. Although, don’t hold your breath for me running a marathon anytime soon (read: ever).

I LOVE having a bra that can adapt to 6 different ways, too. I tried it on every possible way and I have come to the conclusion that this bra had to have been handcrafted by the Boob Gods themselves. It has an additional low-back strap perfect for low-back dresses and plunging necklines, so ideal for every day or special occasions looks.