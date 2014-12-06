"How I knew my husband was The One."

Image: Thinkstock

Last week my husband and I celebrated ten years of being “us.”

During our time together we have faced a lot of challenges, as many couples do. A lot of the obstacles were things we didn’t think we would be facing; especially at the times we did. Through it all he has been by my side.

A friend asked me the other night whether I knew he was “The One” from the start and the answer is yes, I think I did.

Here’s why:

1. He had respect for women.

My husband has two sisters and a very strong network of female friends. When I first met him, I was a little put off by the amount of women he spent his time with. Not that I thought anything was going on with any of them, but I just hadn’t met a man before who had so many close girlfriends. As I got to know him, I developed an appreciation for the special women in his life. They taught him an understanding, an empathy and a great respect for girls that is second nature.

2. He never put me down, to anyone.

I can never recall a time where my husband used me as the brunt of a joke. Ever. Of course we laugh and poke fun at each other but never has he used me for cheap social gags or left me feeling singled out and humiliated. I firmly believe that the person who knows you the best should be the last one to make jokes at your expense but yet it sadly happens all the time, often without malicious intent but it’s still just as hurtful.

But perhaps more importantly is that he has never put me down when it’s just us. When no one else is around he supports me, encourages me and never pours cold water on dreams or ambitions. He is my greatest supporter and I’m so thankful he is in my corner.

3. He was committed to me.