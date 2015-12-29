lifestyle

The panda is back. And not a snowman in sight.

You’ve found the panda hiding among the snowmen. You searched painstakingly for the lone cat surrounded by owls.

And now, as if you haven’t given your mind enough of a work out this year, Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás has hidden that sneaky bloody panda in a scrum of heavy metal fans.

This panda is becoming so good at hide and seek that he’s starting to give Where’s Wally a run for his money. Can you see him?

How about now?

You might remember him from when he was hanging out with a pack of snowmen before Christmas:

No word yet on whether his friend the owl-loving cat will also be attending any rock concerts in the near future.

How long did it take you to see the panda? 

