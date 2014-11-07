THE FIND: A $7.99 magic unicorn egg that will make your foundation look perfect

Image via Thinkstock

I’ve been a major ‘foundation brush’ advocate for more than 10 years now, and I’ve always been one of ‘those’ makeup artists that say:

– Brushes are a great investment. Just like a plumber needs good tools to do his job, so do you when applying makeup.

– A good foundation brush is an easy way to get a professional look, every time.

– Brushes are so much more hygienic! Imagine what would lurk in a sponge after a couple of days!

Related: The biggest eyebrow mistakes women make

So when I tell you about this product, it’s not to say that I’ve given up on brushes all together. But beauty blenders are different to the flimsy icky sponges of yesteryear. They are the perfect shape for blending and buffing product into the skin and it makes your makeup look really well-applied (and natural) in half the time.

And they’re so affordable, it’s almost sacrilegious! Just take a look at this Manicare one from Priceline, for only $7.99. And to think, my foundation brushes cost me $68 a pop:

Related: How to take off shellac, and 4 other essential beauty lessons

Just be mindful that you really do have to make time to clean your beauty blender, and regularly – otherwise the bacteria can cause breakouts.

Here's a great video to show how QUICKLY you can get great results with beauty blender, as well as how to use it.

Related: The biggest eyebrow mistakes women make

Foundation Brushes and Sponges

Beauty blenders Cosmetic Diamonds foundation applicator $5.99 at Priceline

Beauty blenders Manicare sponge foundation 4 pack $5.99 at Priceline

Beauty blenders Artiste angled foundation brush $22.95 at Priceline

Beauty blenders Models Prefer double foundation and concealer brush $10.99 at Priceline

Beauty blenders Luma by Jessica Hart smooth foundation brush $16.95 at Priceline

Beauty blenders Estee Lauder sculpting foundatino brush $70.00 at David Jones

Beauty blenders David Jones Beauty wedge latex sponge pack of 12 $11.95 at David Jones

Beauty blenders David Jones Beauty latex make sponge 2 pack $9.95 at David Jones

I'm a definite convert. You will be too.

Have you used a beauty blender before? What did you think?