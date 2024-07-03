The Stan Original Series Bump is coming to an end, but the final season has some surprises in store.

The Stan Original Series Bump has always held a special place in the hearts of Australian audiences.

Since the release of Bump season one back in 2021, local audiences (and those abroad) have fallen in love with the cast and the endearing story about an ambitious young girl who becomes a teen mom.

Well, not to bring you sad news but Bump season five is just around the corner and it is set to be the final instalment in the Charmers-Davis family's journey.

But let's not cry because it's coming to an end, let's feel joy because we got to experience it in the first place.

Take a look at the trailer for the Stan Original Series Bump.





What will Bump season five be about?

As to be expected the final season of Bump is going to heavily focus on tying up a bunch of character arcs.

However, showrunners have decided to stylistically tell these stories by jumping between present and future to help weave together how these beloved characters will end up.

The big focal points of Bump season five will undoubtedly hone in on Angie's (Claudia Karvan) health battle as well as celebrating Oly's (Nathalie Morris) second pregnancy.

Who is in the Bump season five cast?

It's really not hard to understand why Bump has been such a roaring success -- it's a culmination of fantastic writing and a stellar cast which has brough this world to life with aplomb over the past few seasons.

For the final season of this fantastic show, Bump will feature familiar faces from the cast including Nathalie Morris playing Oly, the spectacular Claudia Karvan reprising her role as Oly's mother Angie and Carlos Sanson Jr. in the part of Santi, Oly's partner.