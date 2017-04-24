Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Final photos of grandmother and step-grandson missing in Grand Canyon found on GoPro.

Final photos of hikers lost in the Grand Canyon recovered from GoPro https://t.co/OTRjcrtBDg — Metro (@MetroUK) April 23, 2017

Eerie final photos of a grandmother and her step-grandson who have been missing for more than a week in the Grand Canyon have been released on social media by their family.

According to the Metro UK, a GoPro belonging to missing 14-year-old Jackson Standefer was found during the search and rescue effort for the pair, who have been missing since last Saturday.

Jackson and his 62-year-old step-grandmother, Lou Ann Merrell, lost their footing on a hiking track in the Canyon and fell into a creek, which leads to the Colorado River.

They were swept away by the current and have not been seen since.

The photos captured by Jackson’s GoPro camera have been posted online by his uncle, Mark McOmie, and show the teen and the hiking party – which included his mum and his grandfather – posing and smiling during their hike.

The search for the pair has now been “scaled back”, despite employing new search techniques to find the pair, including drones.

A statement from the family said they supported the park’s decision, but they were “still praying for a miracle”.

The Grand Canyon national park covers over 3000 square kilometres. It’s believed 17 people died on their visit to the Grand Canyon last year.

2. A 12-year-old boy drove 1300km across NSW on his own before he was stopped by police.