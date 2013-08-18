TRAVEL: I've never understood couples-only resorts... until now.

By TEGAN GILCHRIST

It is Sunday morning, and right now there is a likelihood you’re reading this on your iPad sitting back at a cafe, relaxing into the weekend. Sipping a hot latte. Lucky you.

The issue that divides weekend brunchers has always been… the kids at the next table. Are they being noisy or are they behaving? And more importantly, do you care ?

Me, I’ve never been one for being fussed. (I know one day, when I have children, karma would bite me on the back side if I really cared.)

I think that is why I never really understood the logic regarding couples-only resorts. I never felt like my honeymoon was less romantic because we bumped into children at the restaurant. I just didn’t see what the big deal was.

Oh, how wrong I was.

Let me introduce you to the world of LikuLiku…

Likuliku is a luxury island resort 25 kms west of Nadi in the Mamanuca Archipelago where no-one has ever heard of a pull-out trundle bed.

It is a haven of luxury that can only be reached by sea-plane, helicopter or a short boat ride. Take your pick.

The view is simply breathtaking. I could try and describe it for you, but why don’t I just show you.

It is a world of private plunge pools, and overwater bures where you can see the coral reef through the glass floor. Where the canapes arrive at your door every afternoon.

Where no-one is practicing dive bombs or splashing while you float around the pool.

Arriving at Likuliku is like arriving home. You will be greeted by the staff singing a traditional Fijian welcome song, and cries of “BULA!” everywhere you turn. You can’t help but start to relax, and by the time you have your welcome cocktail in your hand you will be wondering why you haven’t come sooner.