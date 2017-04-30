12 things every fly-in fly-out wife wants you to know.

“Your husband works offshore right? That’s why he isn’t here?” he asked. “Yep,” I said sitting straighter on the chair adjusting my skirt.

We were at a funeral so small talk was not what I was expecting. “Well, I guess you aren’t naive about it. You know what you’re up for,” he said.

I almost fell off the pew because I wanted to fist pump this literal blind man’s attitude.

I have been living a fly-in fly-out life for a wee while now, and if you take into account my FIFO father, it’s been the majority of my life. So while I don’t claim to know it all, I claim to have learnt some. For those needing my experience, I have been five years a defence wife {of a consistently deployed serviceman}, two years in mining and eleven years offshore. Three children born into a FIFO life.

If I have learnt something – it all comes down to you.

Regardless however here are a few myths dispelled for anyone who is starting our or has been stereotyped because despite what many think FIFO isn’t a dirty word. Unless you’re an Indian porn star and then it means the ‘first wife in first wife out’. A blog and kinky commenters will teach you that, but seriously FIFO is not the dirty word some think it is we are just like any other family working to get paid.

Let’s dispell some of these myths:

FIFO doesn’t just relate to mine construction anymore

FIFO is anyone who works away from the home for a period of time. My husband is offshore, my neighbour’s husband is in Africa, the woman two streets away from me, her husband is a doctor in a remote community.