Fifi Box was sexually assaulted by a "very high profile" celebrity.

Fifi Box has detailed the shocking moment she was sexually assaulted by a “very high profile” male celebrity during a radio interview in the early 2000s.

The radio host told her Fox FM listeners about the incident Monday morning when discussing Taylor Swift’s counter-lawsuit against DJ David Mueller, who she has accused of groping her.

Box highlighted it as an example of situations that had made her feel uncomfortable, adding that intimidation stopped her from doing anything about it at the time.

“I can say that I’ve found myself, as a young woman particularly working in the media, in situations where I’ve found myself uncomfortable,” the 40-year-old said.

“You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted, and yet laughed or giggled my way through I because I’ve been scared or intimidated by the situation.

“There was one particular guest who came into the studio… I was 24, 25 at the time and he would’ve been in his 50s. Very high profile.

“He sat in the radio studio and during the interview, he was touching me — reaching over and grabbing and stroking my leg — and then… grabbed my head and forced it down into his crotch. Actually rubbed my head in his crotch.”