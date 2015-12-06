"My fiancé cheated on me - with my sister."

Being cheated on is horrible under any circumstances – but if your partner cheats on you with someone close to you, it’s almost unbearable.

That’s the situation a 26-year-old US woman has found herself in recently, after she discovered that Jake, her 28-year-old fiancé, had slept with her emotionally unstable sister Sara.

And the icing on the cake? Her mother knew the whole time, but didn’t tell her.

Ouch.

The woman, known only as brokenheartedsister, has told her sad story on Reddit and had pleaded for help in moving on.

She wrote, "I asked my mum if she knew the details. She was reluctant to tell me anything, stating that it had happened and that was all I needed to know. But I told her I refused to step foot in the house until I knew everything. She then proceeded to tell me that a few months before they slept together, Sara and Jake had kissed at my dad's 60th birthday party. It was a large family gathering with a lot of alcohol involved. I remember Jake getting very drunk with my cousins. Sara had a crying tantrum prior to arriving...

"At some point during the night, Jake asked her if she was okay and hugged her, and once again "one thing led to another" and they shared a kiss in the kitchen. Sara told my mum that they were both immediately remorseful and vowed never to speak of it again, but Sara deliberately sought him out the night they slept together knowing he was unlikely to turn her down. She openly admitted she did it to get back at [her ex] Harry, who had cheated on her during one of their many infamous breaks. I don't think I even entered her thoughts."