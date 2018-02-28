The rather bizarre feud between Taylor Swift and an Australian Victoria's Secret model.

Stressed?

Tired?

Craving wine but feeling conflicted because it’s only Wednesday?

Never fear, reader friends, I’ve got some celebrity news that’ll be the perfect brain-numbing-agent you’ve been searching for.

In case you have some semblance of a life, you might not know that Aussie model Jessica Hart and super-mega star Taylor Swift have been “feuding” since 2013. That’s what some very legitimate “unnamed sources” would like us to believe, anyway.

You see, like any celebrity feud worth its weight in clickbait headlines, it all began on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. Jessica had walked a couple of shows for the undies giant at this point, but wasn’t exactly glowing in her review of Taylor’s mid-show performance.

“I think, you know what, god bless her heart,” the now 31-year-old told fashion publication WWD. “I think she’s great. But, I don’t know, to me, she didn’t fit. I don’t know if I should say that.”

Oh, Jessica. What happened next would suggest that, well, it might’ve been best to not say that.

Those quotes understandably went down like a big fat bag of potatoes with Team Taylor, so much so that when the singer was asked to perform at the 2014 show, her signing the dotted line depended upon just one condition. (Okay. Full disclosure: Taylor Swift probably had about 117 conditions for performing in the Victoria’s Secret 2014 runway show. But let’s not let facts get in the way of a delicious gossip story, okay?)

Ahem. Taylor’s single and only condition was that Jessica Hart was stripped of her ridiculous wings.

“It’s not been announced that Jessica is not walking, but it was a direct request from Taylor that this be the case if she were to go,” a mysterious source told New York Daily News at the time.

“No one can know that Taylor requested Ms. Hart not be in the show; they want to keep that under wraps but that’s the facts.”

It was the moment that saw Jessica Hart booted from the stage of Victoria’s Secret forevermore. Not to worry though! She did take up a lucrative deal with Michael Kors and has featured in American Vogue about a dozen times since.