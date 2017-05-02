13 'fertility fitness' tips that can improve your chance of falling pregnant.

We worry about our heart, bone and skin health, but do we worry enough about our fertility health?

For those who are lucky enough, having a baby is one of the most significant things that can happen in a lifetime. But many take it for granted that it will happen easily when they are ready.

The fact is, one in six couples have trouble falling pregnant.

Fertility issues can be caused by a variety of factors, including increasing maternal age, lifestyle, environmental situations and medical conditions.

Here are some tips to help couples boost their fertility and fall pregnant:

1. Maintain a healthy weight

Follow a healthy, balanced diet that provides adequate protein, carbohydrate and fibre. Aim to undertake at least half an hour of moderate-intensity physical activity on most days.

2. Limit caffeine intake

No more than 1-2 cups of caffeinated beverages a day are recommended while you are trying to conceive.

3. Restrict alcohol intake

Alcohol consumption can increase the risk of miscarriage and affect the quality of sperm.

4. Stop smoking and any drug use

Smoking is one of the biggest lifestyle factors that can negatively affect fertility. It is not advisable to use any form of recreational drug when trying to conceive or after conception.

5. Reduce stress

Get plenty of rest and relaxation and combat stress wherever possible. A degree of stress in your life is inevitable, but how you deal with it is important.

6. Avoid lubricants

They can affect sperm quality.