Singer Fergie speaks about her breakup with husband Josh Duhamel for the first time.

American pop star Fergie Duhamel and her husband actor Josh Duhamel announced last week they were separating after eight years of marriage.

The pair released a joint statement saying the split was amicable and that they “will always be united in our support of each other and our family” which includes four-year-old son, Axl.

Now, Fergie has told People her and Duhamel were planning on hiding their separation for longer, but that it was too difficult to pretend with both of them in the public eye.

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions,” the 42-year-old said. “We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird.

“There’s no perfect time, so we just decided to do it.”

She said keeping it private for a short time helped in Axl's adjustment, and that co-parenting is going well so far with the pair helping Axl prepare for the beginning of his schooling.

"[And Axl’s school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh, and I would walk there several times before the school season," Fergie said.

"I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty — I love it.

"I love that part of it all."

Fergie and the Duhamel, best known for his role in Transformers, wed in January 2009.