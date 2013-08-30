FLUFF: Fergie gives birth. Chooses name with serious rockstar cred.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

The former front woman of the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie, 38, has given birth overnight. The baby was born via cesarean section in LA and Fergie’s husband Josh Duhamel, 40, was present for the birth.

Fergie and Josh’s first child is a baby boy who has been named Axl Jack Duhamel.

The name was apparently inspired by Guns N’ Roses rockstar Axl Rose. Fergie performed with Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2011.

Fergie and Duhamel have been married since 2009 and have spoken to the media previously about how excited they were to become parents, declaring themselves ‘ready’.

3. Clint Eastwood is available. Repeat: Clint Eastwood is available.

In the market for an 83-year-old husband? Look no further. Clint Eastwood’s marriage of 18 years is officially over. Dina Eastwood, 48, confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had been living apart for over a year and are now planning to divorce. They have one daughter together, Morgan, who is 16.

Dina and Morgan briefly had a reality show in 2012 called Mrs. Eastwood & Comapny, and in the couple of very brief appearances Clint made, he looked to be in physical pain from the embarrassment of it all so… That may have had something to do with it.

5. George Clooney and Sandra Bullock are an item! Except not really…



On the promo-trail for their latest film together, Gravity, Sandra Bullock and Gearge Clooney were having so much fun on the red carpet that the British tabloids got themselves into a bit of a tizz over relationship rumours. Apparently if you look each other in the eye YOU ARE DEFINITELY IN LOVE.

This is one rumour that virtually everyone on earth hoped the tabloids had got right for once. Sadly, they didn’t. Clooney and Bullock found the rumours so hilarious they felt the need to comment. Sandy said:

“…he was not making eyes. Maybe cross-eyes, but that is about the extent of his goggle eyes.” She then went on to explain that they have enough ‘dirt’ on each other to demand a certain “level of respect and understanding. I adore George.”