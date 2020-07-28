After months and months of anticipation, Rihanna's new skincare brand Fenty Skin is finally arriving. The musician and designer's newest launch was trademarked in 2019, and it's been on our radar ever since.

Yesterday, Fenty Skin announced that after two years of formula and packaging development, the first three products will be dropping on 31 July. And yes, they look and sound glorious.

Here's everything you need to know about the range.

What is Fenty Skin?

Fenty Skin is Rihanna's new unisex skincare line.

After the success of her makeup line Fenty Beauty, Rihanna wanted to create skincare that would be great for all skin types and sit at an affordable price point.