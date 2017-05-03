If you're losing sleep turns out your pre-bedtime scroll might not be the problem after all.

Aside from staying up to watch ‘just one more’ episode on Netflix, there’s a simple explanation for why you’re not sleeping well.

And don’t laugh, but it has to do with feng shui. For real.

Whether you’re a believer or a skeptic, one feng shui expert is urging us to carefully consider the layout of our bedrooms, which could be the culprit of stolen hours of sleep.

And that’s good news for those of us who can’t give up the pre-bedtime social media scroll, because we now have a new culprit to pin our insomnia on (that doesn’t dictate our Instagram habits).

Laura Cerrano says it’s the placement of your bed that can have the biggest impact on our quality of sleep and general well being. So where should you put it?