Um. Fendi has released a new scarf and it looks suspiciously like... a vagina.

Hello.
Yes.
We have an international scarf scandal on our hands, people.
You see, Fendi has just released a new scarf.
The scarf in question is called “Touch of Fur” and it retails for $1387 AUD.
The scarf has pink, erm, folds surrounded by a fur rim.
It… it… looks like a big hairy muff.
It’s a fur-lined vulva, if you will.
A vajayjay to keep your neck warm and snuggly in winter.
It also comes in handy if you ever want to reenact your own birth to a bewildered and slightly alarmed crowd. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Fendi’s scarf… Do you see what i see? pic.twitter.com/IlyEezOIVj
— Ball out (@Balloutium) October 16, 2018
Twitter – of course – is loving it.
Whoever styled this *must* have realised ????https://t.co/28vn7gVOZS
— Betty Wood (@iambettywood) October 12, 2018
Just imagine…a head popping out of this thing. https://t.co/BX9HWyv5S6
— Emily (@ChicagoHawkey) October 12, 2018