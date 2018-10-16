rogue

Um. Fendi has released a new scarf and it looks suspiciously like... a vagina.

Hello.

Yes.

We have an international scarf scandal on our hands, people.

You see, Fendi has just released a new scarf.

The scarf in question is called “Touch of Fur” and it retails for $1387 AUD.

The scarf has pink, erm, folds surrounded by a fur rim.

It… it… looks like a big hairy muff.

It’s a fur-lined vulva, if you will.

A vajayjay to keep your neck warm and snuggly in winter.

It also comes in handy if you ever want to reenact your own birth to a bewildered and slightly alarmed crowd. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Twitter – of course – is loving it.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

No Filter

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout