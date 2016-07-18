news

We catch up with V8 Supercar Driver Renee Gracie.

Dairy Australia
Thanks to our brand partner, Dairy Australia

Mamamia has teamed up with Dairy Australia to bring you our ‘Legendairy Hero’ series – a three-part video series celebrating ordinary Australians doing extraordinary things.

The first part of the series introduced you to Ronni Kahn, founder and CEO of OzHarvest.

Next up, Renee Gracie. This 21-year-old V8 Supercar Racer from Queensland is shaking up the world of motorsport, especially in regards to pushing gender norms:

“I love being a female in a male-dominated sport. Pretty much every day – especially in go-karting – a lot of people told me that I couldn’t do it. They didn’t know me or who I am or what I’ve been through, so they just went off what they assumed [to be true].”

“I love that little girls look up to me… I hope to be a positive role model.”

For her stellar performance in the face of adversity both on and off the track, we’re proud to present Renee as a Legendairy Hero.

What do you love about female sporting identities?

