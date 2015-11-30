It's time for a female Bond. And it should be Angelina Jolie.

“It started with a call from Amy [Pascal, co-chairman of Sony Pictures]. She asked if I wanted to play a Bond girl.”

“I said, ‘No, I’m not comfortable with that… but I would like to play Bond’.”

Ugh. Angelina Jolie is cooler than an igloo full of fridges. But also, she’s right.

It’s time we had a female Bond.

The above quote was made to a Vanity Fair journalist in 2010, when Angelina was promoting her bad-ass female movie Salt.

Her conversation with Amy Pascal is what lead to Angelina playing Evelyn Salt, CIA agent and suspected assassin, a role that was turned down by Tom Cruise because it was too similar to his Mission: Impossible character.

So, they turned the male lead into a female lead. See, James Bond producers? SEE?

According to Vanity Fair‘s Rich Cohen, it’s the best way to write a heroine role. “Writing for a man, then swapping gender, is, as it turns out, the best way to create an utterly liberated hero, a character with none of the tropes that writers, even if they don’t mean to, fall back on when creating a role for a woman,” said Cohen of Salt.

So it’s been five whole years since Angelina casually offered to be James Bond.

COME ON, HOLLYWOOD.