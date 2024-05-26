Israel has released previously withheld footage of female soldiers being taken by Hamas.

This story includes depictions of violence that may be distressing to some readers.



Israeli television has aired previously withheld footage of five female army conscripts being seized by gunmen during the Hamas raid that triggered the Gaza war.

The captives' families hoped the footage of the women's October 7 capture would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release.

The Netanyahu government used the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to national and international media as an opportunity to shore up support.

Hamas defended its fighters' conduct and called the video a bid to manipulate public opinion.

"These girls are still in the captivity of Hamas — please don't look away," Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told reporters.

"Watch the film — support Israel in bringing our people home."

The footage shows the young women, all of them terrified and some bloodied, being bound and bundled into a Jeep.

In one scene, a man tells one woman she is "so beautiful".

"I have friends in Palestine," one of the soldiers, 19-year-old Naama Levy, pleads in English.

"You are dogs. We will step on you, dogs," one of the gunmen can be heard shouting back in Arabic.

The Hostages Families Forum, which represents relatives of the 124 people — mostly civilians — still held by Hamas, said in a statement that the footage was recovered from body cams worn by gunmen who attacked the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel where the women served as surveillance spotters.