The Year 12 students who are conquering male-dominated careers before they even graduate.

There’s no doubt women are immensely capable.

So, then why is it that today only 4.5 per cent of Australia’s ASX200 CEOs are women? And in fields like STEM and tech, women still remain severely underrepresented?

Of course, there are many complex factors that come into play here, but at ChangemakeHer we think a lot of it comes down to how girls’ perceptions are shaped from a young age.

We believe that a girl’s foundational years during school, and the types of people she is surrounded with, are immensely impactful in shaping what career pathways she can see herself following.

With the founders of Changemakeher all being in Year 12 and close to completing high school, we’ve experienced the discouraging feeling ourselves and seen it happen firsthand to countless girls. Through silent and often unnoticeable events and comments, young girls perceptions are subconsciously influenced.

So that’s exactly what we’re aiming to change at ChangemakeHer.

Who are we?

Founded and run by a group of Year 12 young women from across Queensland schools, ChangemakeHers are united by a common passion to empower girls to become the change makers of the future. The aim of our organisation is to inspire and encourage young girls to pursue primarily male-dominated careers, develop leadership and entrepreneurial skills, and connect with like-minded youth.

In short, we’re incredibly passionate about empowering the next generation of female ChangemakeHers by creating a community and showing girls what they can achieve!