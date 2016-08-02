The eight most inspiring Aussie women heading to the Rio Olympics.

For the first time ever in the Summer Olympics, there will be more women representing Australia than men – with 212 females and 207 males ready to roll in Rio.

While we’ll be cheering for all our athletes, there are few we’ll be watching extra closely.

From the Olympian heading to her fifth games, to the cyclist who’s back after breaking her neck, here are eight inspiring Aussie female names to commit to memory.

1.Brooke Peris.

20 years after watching her cousin Nova Peris win gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Brooke Peris is heading to her first Olympic games in Rio as a Hockeyroo.

The older Peris was the first indigenous Australian to win gold at the Olympics and Brooke decided then and there she wanted to follow in her pioneering footsteps.

“I saw her and I was like ‘I want to do that’,” Peris told Zela.

Peris first made the Hockeyroos in 2013 and the team are currently ranked third in the world.

Last post,see ya in 3 weeks! Peace and love xx ???????? A photo posted by Brookie Peris (@brookeperis3) on Jul 22, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

“I had really great mentors actually, and I have so many people to thank for any success. It was hard at times, but I had a lot of people that helped me get there, and I appreciate everyone that has helped.”” she told SBS.

The 23 year old says her indigenous heritage is a strong part of her identity, one she shares with teammate Mariah Williams.