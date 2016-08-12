Why female athletes wear what they wear.

So Exhale. Unbutton your jeans. Let your beautiful muffin top hang a minute. Because this image of a hijabbed beach volleyballer is a fracture, a fissure, a tiny hole in what’s been a very long history of sexploitation in women’s sport.

Fun historical fact: from the mid-eighties until about four years ago, women’s beach volleyball was all about the T and A. Uniform regulations deemed those lithe ladies had to compete in crop tops, with bikini bottoms that should not exceed six centimetres in width at the hip.

At the time, the president of Volleyball Australia, Craig Carracher, said it wasn’t sexist at all, merely showing off the athletic bodies of women. In the most textbook mansplain, he blamed the controversy surrounding the skimpy uniforms on us. We’re the sexist ones for even mentioning it. “When the public stops concentrating on women’s uniforms and starts to admire their athletic performance will be the real benchmark for when culturally we have advanced beyond sexism and gender inequality in sport,” he told SBS. Did I mention the men, playing the same game, presumably there for people to “admire their athletic performance” wore shorts and singlets?

On the fields of other women’s sports in the early 2000s, you just about couldn’t move without someone getting their kit off. Sponsorship was low. Interest was low. Dollars were low. Promotion was next to none. So how do you sell women’s sport? How can you ensure as many eyeballs as possible? How can you grab headlines and column inches and the attention of corporates? Strip.

The Matildas, some of who as we now know were scrubbing toilets just to pay the bills, did a nude calendar to raise money to keep the #oneteam #onedream alive.

Basketball teammates of mine, (the ones with the best bodies), partook in artistic nude photo shoots (while I still showered with my undies on and wondered why my baby fat wouldn’t shift).