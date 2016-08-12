Why female athletes wear what they wear.

Of the thousands of images from the Rio Olympics, there are few that signal a shift quite like this one.
Egypt’s Doaa Elghobashy vs Germany’s Kira Walkenhorst at the beach volleyball net. Both elite athletes. Both strong, fierce women at the top of their game. One of them covered, head to ankle. The other probably still red from a muff wax the night before.
Pictures are worth a thousand words, but this one just said it to me in a sentence:
Finally. You don’t have to wear half a bikini to play beach volleyball.
This may have been one small vertical leap for beach volleyballers, but it’s a giant leap for the portrayal of women in sport.