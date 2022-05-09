"Have you seen her tits?" We need to talk about the treatment of female umpires.

"Have you seen her tits?"

"Why don’t you open your eyes instead of your legs, you stupid s**t!"

"I don't want you to umpire, you're a female, you can't umpire."

These are just some of the harrowing comments female umpires face at work.

Last week, these comments became public when the Herald Sun published a damning new report commissioned by the AFL.

The report, which was initially published back in August, looked at the experiences of women and girls at lower league level to try to understand why female umpires still make up a vast minority in the sport.

It found that female and non binary umpires at both the state and community level face sexual harassment not only from the crowd, but from their fellow umpires and coaches.

Some of the 26 female and non-binary umpires interviewed, recalled incidences of sexual harassment and discrimination, including one woman who quit her job after being sent unsolicited nude photos by fellow umpires.

"I used to receive messages of nudes that other umpires would send to me. And umpires during games would inappropriately touch me, like when we’re umpiring together and things like that. That’s what made me quit," she recalled in the report.

Another said, "I openly overheard a group of guys talking about my boobs at training one night… I was walking up the stairs, and I overheard them being literally like, ‘Oh my god, have you seen [redacted] tits?"

And it's not just sexist abuse women are subjected to.

"When I used to run and I was a boundary umpire, a lot of people used to be like, 'run n****r run!' And they often scream that from the side," an umpire said in the report.

For AFL’s first female field umpire, Eleni Glouftsis, the findings are 'frustrating'.

"In reading this research, I felt frustrated that girls and women in umpiring roles are still facing the same obstacles and challenges that I faced almost 16 years ago," she wrote in a foreword for the report.

"I had hoped things would have improved. They certainly should have."