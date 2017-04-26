'I'm in love with my sister's fiancé. And she has no idea I'm pregnant with his baby.'

There’s nothing quite like the burning passion of forbidden love. And we’ve all been there.

Your older brother’s best friend. The ex of an acquaintance. A flirtatious workplace romance.

But as functioning members of society, there are some relationship lines we inherently know never to cross… yeah?

But the people of the Internet have taken to anonymous secret-sharing app, Whisper, to air some of their dirty laundry. Of the ‘I’m in love with my sibling’s partner’ variety.

For some, it’s a case of unrequited love, the kind that you never utter to a soul while it eats away at your insides.

“I’m in love with my sister’s boyfriend. I have been for years. I wish I wasn’t.”

For one person, their feelings evolved from friendship.

“My sister’s boyfriend is my best friend… I recently realised I’m in love with him.”

Then for others, comes the guilt of secretly wishing your sibling could get the heck out the way so you and their partner can walk happily into the sunset.

“I’m in love with my sister’s girlfriend. There doesn’t go a day that I wish she was with me instead.”