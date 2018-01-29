Want to see into the future? Astrologer Jessica Adams shares what February has in store.

February… it’s the month where resolutions have either faltered, succeeded or been long forgotten. Summer is still in full bloom but the holidays feel like a life time ago.

Oh and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. This might mean different things for people depending.

To help you get through the year’s shortest month we’ve enlisted the help of international astrologer Jessica Adams to shed some light on the 28 days ahead.

ARIES

There is a group of people in your world in February, maybe on social media, who you need to manage. You can’t see them clearly, thanks to the eclipse – but if you try harder, you’ll notice how many issues this group in the background could bring, unless you act.

What do you need to do? Aries, look at the potential for conflict and remove it. This group may just walk away from your world, but while there is a slight risk of trouble, do all you can to take away any situation which could cause it.

You are well-known for being great with tactics and strategy, especially when things become risky. You are the action woman of the zodiac, who can fix things in hours. Use that unique ability now, so that you can secure a situation which is loaded with emotion.

Your horoscope reveals past clashes and the potential for future feuds, unless you take personal responsibility for organising everything. Please sharpen your awareness, though. On an eclipse everything goes dark, so you can’t see. Open your eyes and look around at everything and everybody.

TAURUS

There is an idea, plan or project with big potential this month, but unless you do something about it, nothing will happen. In fact, this concept or brainwave could fall apart, which would be a waste. It is very important that you find out what the key person involved, wants from this plan – and from life.

There is far too much multi-tasking for just one human being, to make this work. In fact, it will be clear very early on that it’s a plan for two or more people.

This brings us to communication, which is easy to say, but hard to achieve. People have defenses. They also have their own way of going about things. Some have go-faster stripes on their trainers. Some prefer to take it easy. It’s really clear from your horoscope that this high-potential idea needs to take off in a different location. It needs to be exported or shifted where it can actually grow.

You will need to negotiate with others, so that you can all agree on timing and location. I know that this plan could produce amazing results in 2019 so, Taurus, it’s worth all the people-wrangling.

GEMINI

You will find great happiness and peace of mind through your involvement with a group this month. It may be a swimming team. It may be an online community. You will be in a wonderful position to give the group what it needs and so this month may involve you as a committee secretary, for example, or as the true friend who encourages others in a yoga class. Your involvement with this group will put you in touch with your sexuality again.

If you are single, this could be the start of an important new phase in your life where anything could happen, sexually, if you are prepared to explore. If you are with a partner, the time spent away from him or her, with a special circle of people, will help awaken your sensuality. Gemini, every band has its star. And every star has her band.