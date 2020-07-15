Faylene had 'visions' of her early death. Within months, she drowned in her own bathtub.

Faylene Grant envisioned her own early death. She wrote about it extensively in her journal.

Her husband, Doug Grant, apparently foresaw her death too.

“I must have faith in Doug's vision (he dreams it every night now), that I will get to go to the Celestial Kingdom,” Faylene wrote in her journal entry on September 5, 2001.

Less than a month later, on the morning of September 27, 2001, Doug claims he woke up to discover his wife drowning in their bathtub.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital hours later.

So, was her death an accident, suicide, or murder?

***

Faylene and Doug Grant met in 1993 at their local gym in Phoenix, Arizona.

Doug had a son from a previous marriage, and Faylene had a son and a daughter from hers.

They found common ground in their deeply religious beliefs - they had both been raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, better known as Mormons. Within months of meeting, they married.

Together, they had two sons.

Doug was a successful entrepreneur, selling nutritional supplements. He also worked as a health and nutrition consultant for several NBA teams.

But seven years after their wedding, the cracks of their relationship were deepening. Doug had a pattern of infidelity, cheating on his wife with at least six women, according to NBC News.

Faylene filed for divorce in June 2000.

Faylene and Doug Grant with their children. Image: Channel Nine.