8 Father's Day ideas the Mamamia team have on rotation, because they're that good.

My dad isn't a regular dad. He's a chocolate lover who also happens to be a dad.

I'm sure I'm not alone with that. Loving chocolate just seems to be something that intrinsically links all dads together.

With Father's Day just around the corner (where has this year gone pls?!), I'm grateful that my dad and I have an unspoken agreement about what I buy him each year.

This means that come September, I don't have to frantically scroll to find the perfect gift for him. We already know exactly what's going to go down.

I'll buy him his favourite chocolates, he's going to open them straight away, pop one in his mouth and then say "Does anyone want any?" and then we'll eat the lot.

If your dad/grandfather/uncle/father-in-law/male-identifying co-parent also loves a bit of choccie then read on to see what the Mamamia team swear by when it comes to gifting on Father's Day. From chocolate goodie bags to coffee kits and gin-making courses, here's what we all have on rotation every year, because the ideas are that good.

Darrell Lea Bullets – Maddie's pick

Image: Darrell Lea.

My Dad has the biggest sweet tooth, whether it be ice cream, chocolate, lollies, you name it. I have the fondest memories of 24 nights (that Kiefer Sutherland TV show we were all obsessed with), with Dad and my siblings, where we'd stock up on our favourite movie snacks (all sweet, of course) and settle in for the marathons of all marathons.

(Now if you haven't ever watched the show 24, what are you even doing? Binge that immediately.)