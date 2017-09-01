Why I find it hard to say ‘I love you’ to my dad.

I have a few traditions on Father’s Day.

Firstly, I buy my dad a card that has precisely nothing to do with the day. Usually it says something about my “deepest sympathies”, or “congratulations on your First Communion,” or “It’s a girl!”

Then, I write a very bad acrostic poem, usually using the letters D.A.D.

Dad, why do you eat breakfast so loudly at 6am when everyone else is sleeping?

A yell is what you did when people leave the lights on.

Doesn’t have any hair…

It goes without saying that I’m not all that good at saying those awkward words ‘I love you’.

They feel awkward and forced. Even though I mean them, when they come out they feel insincere. It never feels like the right time and often just seems like an unnatural formality.

It's much easier to just make fun of the weird memes he shares on Facebook, or pretend to get cranky because he's the reason I have big ears.

But the truth is, I love my dad enormously. Beyond words. And I worry all the time about what I'd do if something happened to him, because I haven't told him how much he means to me often enough.

So last year, I added something to my annual tradition.

Generally, I've bought Dad something with very little thought. A Star Trek DVD (which is still unopened in his top drawer...), some clothes, a book titled Why I Love My Cat where you fill in all the details yourself (my dad despises cats).