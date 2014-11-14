Watch: The moment a father says goodbye to his baby boy.

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

It’s a heartbreaking, desperately sad moment that this new father has shared with the world.

A last song. A last touch, just as life is beginning.

This could be one of the most deeply moving things you have seen. It is undeniably tough to watch. It feels invasive, too private for the world to share but that is exactly what this family wanted – for the world to rejoice in the short but meaningful life of baby Lennon.

A life that reflected the love of his Mum and Dad.

The moment is between a father and son. The father, Chris Picco serenades his baby son born at 24 weeks just hours before he died.

The baby’s mother is not there, she died unexpectedly and the baby, Lennon was born by emergency caesarean.

The video was uploaded to YouTube and then linked to Reddit where it went viral.

Before you watch it let me tell you about the parents of Lennon.

A couple very much in love. A couple ready for the bliss and excitement of starting a family.

Ashley – a young woman – just 30 who had dedicated her life to helping others.

She had met her husband Chris when she went to Ground Zero during her senior year’s spring break as a volunteer at Ladder 10 Fire Station.

There she met a fellow volunteer – Chris.

Love, marriage, a life, a baby.

A memorial site set up to honour Ashley says that she dedicated her life to helping others, working as a nurse and lactation consultant.

When the couple found out Ashley was pregnant – due in February they were delighted.