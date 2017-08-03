Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. ‘Hero’ father-of-five allegedly killed after he tried to protect son from bullies.

Father killed while defending son in Huron Twp https://t.co/tT88hOsjEu pic.twitter.com/ADC3JqhWLK — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) July 31, 2017

A 49-year-old father-of-five was allegedly stabbed and killed when he rushed to protect his son from being attacked by bullies, Fox 2 News reports.

Robert Briscoe, from Michigan, died on Sunday night while trying to break up a fight between the alleged bullies and his son, whose age has not been confirmed.

Neighbours claimed the suspects had destroyed property and caused disturbances around the town in the hours before Robert was killed.

Police and residents are shocked at the violent crime, which they say is the first homicide in the township since 2009.

“We are a small rural community; we don’t have a lot of problems like this. It’s an isolated incident that shouldn’t have happened,” Huron Township’s Director of Public Safety, Everette Robbins, told Fox 2 News.

The group of teens fled after Robert – known to his family and friends as Bobby – was allgedly stabbed but police were able to arrest an 18-year-old in relation to the attack.

He remains in police custody and is accused of murdering the father of five and grandfather of three.

“[Robert] was obviously concerned for his kids. He was protecting his kids,” Robbins said.

“Something needless made a lot of people lose a father, a grandfather and husband. It just didn’t have to happen.”

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

“You could always count on him for anything,” they said of Robert.

“He was a great and loving husband, father, and grandfather. If you [were] lucky enough to know him then you know what kind of man he was.”