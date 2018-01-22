1. “I’ve never driven so fast in my life.” Dad’s terror after 5-year-old son was accidentally shot in the face.

A Queensland father has shared the terror he felt after his five-year-old son was shot in the face with a bullet earlier this month.

Robert Calvisi was home at his Cottonvale property near the Queensland-NSW border on January 2 and five-year-old Cameron was outside playing with his 12-year-old cousin and another child when tragedy struck.

“Daddy, I’ve been shot,” Cameron rushed to tell him, blood pouring from his mouth.

The bullet was fired from a .22 rifle and was lodged in the five-year-old’s cheek, in what police have labelled a “tragic accident”

Now, Calvisi has spoken to The Courier Mail about the ordeal, explaining he wasn’t sure his son was going to survive the car trip to the hospital.

“I’ve never driven so fast in my life, 156km/h I think I was doing all the way, in the rain,” Calvisi said. He bundled Cameron into the car with a shirt underneath his body to absorb the blood that wouldn’t stop flowing.

“He was drowsy. His eyes were starting to roll,” Calvisi said.

“I just kept making him say ‘dad’ all the way into town. I was making him talk to me and he was doing it.”

The pair arrived at Stanthorpe Hospital and were immediately airlifted to Brisbane for specialist care. Cameron underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday afternoon, about 24 hours after the accident, Brisbane Times reports, and was then put in an induced coma as doctors waited for swelling to reduce before removing the rest of the bullet from Cameron’s jaw.