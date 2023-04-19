'A great Australian.' Father Bob Maguire has passed away, aged 88.

Father Bob Maguire has died aged 88.

His family confirmed the charity campaigner passed away in hospital on Wednesday morning.

"Fr Bob was a dear and much-loved member of our family and will be sorely missed for his energy and good humour," the Maguire family said in a statement.

"Fr Bob was not just a much-loved family member but was loved by all Australians for what he stood for. He has fought bravely for the underprivileged and homeless all his life. He represented the highest of principles, and he fought to actively live those principles."

The self-described larrikin dedicated his life to charitable works and had a reputation as a candid commentator who was unafraid to speak his mind or call out church leaders.

Watch Father Bob Maguire speaks about the key to happiness. Post continues below.

The Catholic priest became known for his work with disadvantaged people in his South Melbourne parish, before regularly appearing in national media.

He was ordained in Melbourne at the age of 25 and was a chaplain for conscripted Australian soldiers heading to Vietnam for several years. Fr Maguire was then appointed to the parish of Saints Peter and Paul's in South Melbourne in 1973, where he stayed for the next 39 years.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 1989 for services to youth homelessness and went on to collect other accolades including Victorian of the Year in 2011 and Victorian Senior of the Year in 2022.

Fr Maguire co-founded national homeless youth organisation Open Family Australia in 1978 and later conducted his charity work through the Father Bob Maguire Foundation.

It offers vulnerable people in Melbourne's inner southeast free meals, education programs, advocacy services and other outreach programs.

Reflecting on the need to look after our homeless community, he said: "We need money to continue to help feed people ... more people need more tucker. A lot of people are sleeping out, and a lot of women are sleeping out who need to be safe."

He first worked with broadcaster John Safran in 2004 on SBS's John Safran vs God, with the duo going on to host radio programs on ABC's Triple J for a decade. The pair were often referred to as an odd couple and covered many topics including religion, culture and politics with a side of irony and humour.