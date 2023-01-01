friendship Subscriber Exclusive

'My friend had one fatal flaw. Once I spotted it, I knew it was the end of our friendship.'

I met *Lindsey at a really odd time in my life. 

10 weeks into the seventh grade, mum plucked me out of school against my will and placed me into another. She'd noticed a negative change in me. When she realised I was being bullied, she took action. But I hated her for it, and the world. But mostly, I hated my new school. 

It was private and stuck up in a way I had never experienced before. People were nice(ish) but snobby. Their school skirts were below their knees and they carried their textbooks outside of their backpacks. 

I hadn’t really made friends yet. I was surveying my options and seeing where I could fit in. And then I met her. Lindsey. 

Her skin shone and her eyes were earnest. She was instantly the funniest person I knew. She was kind and sweet and everything about her felt like a light drawing inward. I wouldn't ever admit it to her, but I made that girl my best friend. I shoved my way in so everyone knew she was my person and I was hers. 

We were 13 then. Now, I’m 23 and I've only just started realising where it all went wrong. 

