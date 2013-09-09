Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Schools in the American state of California are sending letters to the parents of kids who are classified as overweight. The letters – which are being referred to as ‘fat letters’ – have received some criticism from parents, but nutritionists have defended the practice.

“We let the parents know in a gentle fashion, but we also send out a ton of handouts to try to help that family,” nutritionist Lauren Schmitt told a US news service.

“It shouldn’t be a stigma, it’s not a way to categorize someone. It’s just showing that this child has increased risk to be obese as an adult, which then could lead to quite a few chronic diseases.”

2. The Prime Minister-elect Tony Abbott said yesterday that he was “getting down to business” and considered his Sunday morning “essentially a working day”.

Yesterday Mr Abbott held a meeting with heads in the public service and revealed that he wants to implement his policies as quickly as possible. Abbott said: “Obviously a very early item of business is scrapping the carbon tax.”

3. The Senate will remain under the control of the Labor Party the Greens until mid-2014. While senate votes are still being counted, it is likely that a number of right wing minor parties and independents will hold the balance of power when the new Senate is sworn in mid next year.

The Motoring Enthusiast’s Party looks likely to win a Senate spot in Victoria, while Clive Palmer’s party may yet win two Senate seats. Votes are still being counted in the House of Representatives as well but it looks like the Coalition will ultimately win 89 seats, and the ALP 57.