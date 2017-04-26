'I saw my son dragged across his bedroom floor by a ghost.'

"I was in bed and Kyran woke up hysterical and I said, 'He sounds possessed'," Kirsty told the local paper.

"I went into his room and he looked terrified so I brought him into my room. He basically stopped crying, looked up at us and another voice came from him and clear as day said 'I don’t know' then started laughing."

For weeks, one-year-old Kyran had trouble sleeping and was scared to be in his bedroom and Kirsty’s dad David, who fancies himself somewhat of a "psychic", began to suspect what was up.

“You can smell a spirit - spirits leave off a sweaty sock smell," he said.

Eventually, the family was forced to call an expert and paranormal investigator ‘Spooky Julie’ came to save the day.

Along with her eight-person team, they claimed to find "a vortex" above Kyran's Thomas The Tank Engine bed through which a spirit - since dubbed 'The Fat Controller' - had entered the child's bedroom.

A seance was held to stop the alleged hauntings, but the eerie (and oddly British?) experience certainly multiplied Lee's chills.

“I have never seen [a spirit] or felt one - but I believe in them," she said.

