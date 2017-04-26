'I saw my son dragged across his bedroom floor by a ghost.'

A close-encounter of the ghostly kind has left British mum Kirsty Lee with a newfound fear of the supernatural.
The mother-of-one said she was terrified when her infant son was dragged across his bedroom floor by an invisible entity, and later became a vessel for a dark presence.
“I was petrified to death. I couldn’t move,” Lee told The Evening Gazette of the events which led her to call in real-life ghostbusters.
Soon after the moving into a new home in Billington, all kinds of spooky things began to happen from self-locking doors to toys inexplicably out of place, but one night they came to a head.