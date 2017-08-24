Explainer: The 'lose 10kg' diet that has a two-month waiting list.

How many times have we heard the same promises? You will lose so-many-kilograms in this-many-months; you will have a summer-ready-body (whatever that is) by December 1; you will shed the ‘stubborn fat’ in the places where fat is meant to be – the hips, the love handles, the stomach that has grown a baby, the thighs that keep you standing, the upper arms that can carry a workload but don’t look like sticks in an Instagram photograph.

Now, a company that is promising to deliver all these things in a “scientific” way using “healthy ingredients” has been granted a $300,000 investment for one-third equity on entrepreneurial show Shark Tank.

But, surely we’ve learnt by now: things that seem ‘so easy’ very rarely are.

With Be Fit Food, women can achieve “rapid” weight loss – losing between two and 12 kilograms in just two weeks.

You can save time, ordering meals that are filled with “clean, whole foods” that ordinarily are “very time consuming to prepare”.

Be Fit Food has made it easy for you to “get it right”, at a cost of $199 per week if you want to choose your own meals and $186.50 per week if you’re happy for the chefs to choose them for you, under the ‘Be Rapid Weight Loss Plan‘.

It’s trending, too. Since their television debut Be Fit Food has been inundated with orders – according to the company’s Facebook page, they are “sold out until September”.

“With Be Fit Food, we can help our customers create healthy habits, reduce empty calorie eating, boost their wholefood and vegetable intake and apply portion control for long term benefits once they finish our program,” co-founder, clinical dietitian Kate Save, told Mamamia.

Save, alongside bariatric surgeon Dr Geoff Draper, started the company because they were fed up with the shake diets that were the mainstay for fast weight loss and ‘guaranteed’ results… (Even if the ‘results’ don’t make it past the breakfast the morning after the event you were dieting for.)

“Our meals are formulated to be nutritionally complete with the right balance of macronutrients to support healthy, sustainable weight loss,” Save said. “Nutritional education is also a key component in affecting sustainable weight management, and we have a team of dietitians on hand to support our customers throughout their journey with us.”