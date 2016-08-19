There is no doubt in my mind that my daughter’s style eclipses that of my own at a similar age – unless you are impressed with bike shorts with a lime-green side panel and fake Reeboks. The real question though? Is she more stylish than me full stop? Sometimes, I actually think the answer is yes.

But it’s no wonder when, for boys and girls alike, kids are spoilt for choice when it comes to clothes. They have great ranges, flattering, cute cuts, gorgeous colour palettes and something that is often missing from my own wardrobe – a sense of cheekiness and fun.

There are genuinely times I have wondered if I could squeeze into a kids’ size 16 and rock it as effortlessly as my daughter… But alas, at least I can still get pleasure in helping her to assemble her wardrobe each season.

Here is my take on the must-have kids’ wardrobe styles coming into spring this year.

Playful playsuits.

Now if I was a kid again, I would be rocking a romper 24/7. Playsuits are the ultimate in practical comfort, crossed with cool vintage vibes. And playsuits today, like this one from Country Road, are generous and floaty, and can look dressy enough for going out with the family or casual enough to be an everyday go-to item for girls.

Light and breezy for the warmer weather, paired with sandals they are the perfect girls-wear staple for spring. Tick!

If we were kids again, we'd be rocking a romper 24/7. Image: supplied.

Stylish boys’ basics.

Printed T-shirts and classic denim shorts are the basic building blocks for boys’ wardrobes that look good in any colour combination.

The Rock Your Kid range has great styles for boys, with cute, almost-hipster t-shirts paired with looser fit jean shorts, for a hint of ‘tude. Rocking it!