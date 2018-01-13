Australia's top fashion stylist Lana Wilkinson names the 5 must-have items of 2018.

With a new year, new resolutions (maybe?) and new you (probably not?) comes a time to reflect on, well, everything. Including the terrible/fabulous/average fashion choices you’ve been making, and the trendy ones you’ll be making over the course of the next year.

Of course, the only thing separating the 2018 you and the 2017 you is about… two weeks. Which means the only thing separating the big fashion trends of 2017 and 2018 is about… two weeks.

But that doesn’t mean things aren’t changing.

So, to make sure none of us are the idiots who arrive at event come March in red when it was so clearly the colour of last year (noob), I enlisted the help of one of the country’s most popular celebrity stylists, the lovely Lana Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, who has dressed the likes of Bec Judd, Nadia Bartel, Georgia Love, Elyse Knowles, Brooke Hogan and Rebecca Harding has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly posts delightfully bright and well-styled outfits on some particularly familiar faces.

Here, Lana very kindly shares her wisdom, arguing “not everything is redundant from last year” and a few key trends are “layovers” from the year before.

The five items to invest in this year

Denim

“If you’re going to invest in anything, invest in a good pair of jeans this year,” she says.

Wilkinson believes denim jeans in the evening, taking outfits “from day to night” will be huge this year and be the lazy girl’s holy grail.

Sneakers