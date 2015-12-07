5 ways to ease yourself out of a fashion rut.

By: Allison Cooper for Ravishly.

Have you ever heard the word “rut” used in a positive sense? Nope! A rut isn’t a good thing, it’s a place of being stuck and you need to move forward.

There is no way around it, whenever you find yourself in a fashion rut, it’s pretty difficult to get out of. A fashion rut puts us in a place of comfort, where it’s very difficult to break free and expose ourselves to any newness that might be out there in the fashion world to explore — because we are too content with where we are.

Why break free from a fashion rut?

Well, I’m going to go ahead and answer this question with a question: have you ever heard the word “rut” used in a positive sense? Nope!

A rut isn’t a good thing, it’s a place of being stuck and you need to move forward. Also, if you are anything like me, a fashion rut is a sign that I’m feeling bored and uninspired in many areas of my life, and if my experience is any indication, waking up and getting out of this hypnosis will give you a new balance and creativity in your life as a whole.

Read more: "I have two kids, a wardrobe full of clothes but no idea what to wear."

1. Get inspired.

Like I mentioned before, your fashion rut could be due to a lack of inspiration with your life, so you need to find a way to snap out of it. A really great way to do this is through Pinterest! It's super-easy to sign up (but who doesn’t have an account already?) and you can scroll through page after page of fashion content — some even showcasing how to perfectly style outfits for your yourself, with stuff straight from your closet.