Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Do you… smell that?

It smells like… the weekend.

It’s Thursday, people, which means it’s SO CLOSE. We can feel it approaching. (Thank Christ because the office drinks cart is nearby and it looks a little too enticing right now.)

Let’s dive into some juicy celebrity stuff, shall we?

We shall!

1. Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham literally just livestreamed her “rejuvenated vagina” and.. sorry… what?

So many questions. So little time. So much forehead pain from eyebrows threatening to fly off forehead.

Ahem. Farrah Abraham's vagina. Discuss.

Last month the Teen Mom star turned porn personality underwent a "non-invasive" laser treatment to have everything 'down there' restored to - literally - the state of a 16-year-old's vagina.

We wish we were joking, but that's the terminology the expert in charge - Abraham's registered nurse, Sara Fowler - used. Basically, the lasers promise to make everything about your hoo-haa "tighter" for what will supposedly be 'a dramatic increase in sexual satisfaction'.

Whether they deliver on that promise is anyone's guess.

(Reminder: no, you do not need to have a 16-year-old's vagina. Your vagina is just fine. These people want your money and to do that they need you to think your vagina is not fine. They are wrong. Your vagina is FINE. It's a freaking vagina. But we digress...)

To debut her rejuvenated vagina, today Abraham teamed up with 'CamSoda' - a pornstar webcam streaming service - to show the world (read: pervy dudes with not many hobbies) her new anatomy.

The website crashed. Twice.

What a world we live in, hey?

2. Sophie Monk's future wedding will be a low-key affair with tinnies, thanks