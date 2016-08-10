Farrah Abraham's latest parenting choice has many furious.

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has raised eyebrows (again) for her parenting style.

After being criticised for allowing her seven year old daughter Sophia to pose “provocatively” in a bikini and full makeup for a photoshoot earlier this year, Abraham has revealed it’s not the only occasion her child wears cosmetics.

The 25 year old says she fought Sophia’s school principal to allow her to wear makeup to primary school.

#swim had a great shoot with @rlsmodelsphotography one to remember #summer2016 #photoshoot #kids A photo posted by SophiaLAbraham (@sophialabraham) on Jun 24, 2016 at 7:47am PDT

“You know when your kids are like five or six years old and they start playing with makeup and I was the only mother in freakin’ elementary school getting called in about makeup on her daughter,” she told the Allegedly podcast.

“So I said to them – and I proved my point because now the principal has switched schools – ‘Well you should take off your makeup. If you don’t want little girls coming into school wearing makeup, then don’t wear makeup.

“You know what, ever since whenever I’ve seen that principal she hasn’t had makeup on her face,” she said.